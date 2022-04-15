Lankinen will patrol the crease during Saturday's road game versus the Predators, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Lankinen wasn't great in his last start Thursday against San Jose, surrendering four goals on 37 shots, but he was still able to come away with a win thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. He'll try to secure his sixth win of the season in a road matchup with a Nashville team that's averaging 3.06 goals per game at home this campaign, 20th in the NHL.
