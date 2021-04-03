Lankinen will patrol the crease during Saturday's road game versus the Predators.

Lankinen was a little shaky in his last start Thursday versus Carolina, surrendering four goals on 31 shots en route to a 4-3 defeat. The 25-year-old backstop will attempt to bounce back and secure his 14th win of the season in a road matchup with a Nashville squad that's only averaging 2.61 goals per game at home this campaign, 25th in the NHL.