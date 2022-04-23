Lankinen will guard the road goal during Friday's matchup with the Sharks, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Lankinen was pretty solid in his last start Wednesday against Arizona, turning aside 32 of 35 shots en route to a 4-3 win. He'll try to secure a second straight victory in a road matchup with a Sharks team that's averaging just 2.54 goals per game at home this season, 30th in the NHL.
