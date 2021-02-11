Lankinen will patrol the crease during Thursday's home game versus the Blue Jackets, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Lankinen was fantastic in his last start Tuesday against the Stars, turning aside 34 of 35 shots en route to a 2-1 overtime win. The 25-year-old rookie will try to pick up a third straight victory in a home matchup with a Columbus club that's averaging 2.71 goals per game this campaign, 23rd in the NHL.