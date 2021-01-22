Lankinen will patrol the crease during Friday's home opener versus Detroit, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Lankinen wasn't great in his NHL debut Tuesday against the Panthers, surrendering five goals on 30 shots en route to a 5-4 overtime loss. The 25-year-old Finn will attempt to pick up his first NHL victory in a somewhat favorable home matchup with a Red Wings team that's only averaging 2.25 goals per game this campaign, 23rd in the NHL.