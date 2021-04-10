Lankinen will start between the pipes in Saturday's road game versus the Blue Jackets, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Lankinen struggled in his last start Thursday against the Stars, surrendering five goals on 34 shots en route to a 5-1 defeat. He'll try to bounce back and secure his 15th win of the season in a road matchup with a struggling Columbus club that's lost four of its last five games.