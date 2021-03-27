Lankinen will guard the home goal during Saturday's matchup with Nashville, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Lankinen has been fantastic recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Panthers while posting an exceptional 1.00 GAA and .974 save percentage. The 25-year-old netminder will try to earn his 13th victory of the season in a home matchup with a surging Predators team that's won three straight games.