Lankinen will patrol the crease during Saturday's home game versus the Blue Jackets, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Lankinen wasn't great in Thursday's game versus Columbus, surrendering six goals on 43 shots en route to a 6-5 defeat. The outstanding rookie will try to bounce back and pick up his sixth win of the season in a rematch with the same Blue Jackets club Saturday.
