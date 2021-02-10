Lankinen will protect the road goal in Tuesday's game versus the Stars, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lankinen didn't play the first game versus the Stars, as Malcolm Subban guided the Blackhawks to a 2-1 overtime win Sunday. The 25-year-old Lankinen has a 4-1-3 record with a 2.32 GAA and a .928 save percentage in eight games this season. He'll need to keep the Stars' high-octane power play at bay to maintain a good chance at a win.