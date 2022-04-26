Lankinen allowed one goal on 34 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.

This was arguably Lankinen's best outing of the season, as he was able to limit the damage to a Kevin Hayes goal in the first period. He's won three of his last six starts, improving to 7-15-6 for the season. The 26-year-old owns a 3.53 GAA and an .890 save percentage through 31 contests. The Blackhawks' next game is their home finale Wednesday versus the Golden Knights.