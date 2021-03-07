Lankinen will guard the home net in Sunday's game versus the Lightning, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Lankinen is perhaps Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov's only competition for the Calder Trophy. The 25-year-old Lankinen has been a revelation this season, posting a .924 save percentage and a 2.57 GAA en route to a 9-3-4 record. Nevertheless, there aren't many matchups that are tougher than the Lightning, who lead the league with 3.50 goals per game.