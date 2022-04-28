Lankinen stopped 37 of 40 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over Vegas.

Lankinen was excellent in the win, allowing only three goals on 40 shots and blanking the Golden Knights in the shootout. The 26-year-old netminder has won consecutive starts. Lankinen's record improves to 8-15-6 with a .891 save percentage. He'll likely be back in net Friday when the Blackhawks visit the Sabres in their season finale.