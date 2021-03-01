Lankinen stopped 44 of 46 shots in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Red Wings.

Lankinen was the difference through 40 minutes, as he protected a 2-1 lead. The Blackhawks' offense sparked to life with five goals in the third period, and Lankinen finished with a studly showing. The Finn improved to 9-3-3 with a 2.55 GAA and a .924 save percentage in 15 appearances. There's little reason to be concerned about Malcolm Subban getting two consecutive starts Thursday and Saturday -- Lankinen has established himself as the No. 1 this season. He'll get plenty of rest before the Blackhawks host the Lightning on Thursday.