Lankinen stopped 28 of 30 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Stars.

Lankinen righted the ship after losing his last two games. He shut out the Stars for nearly 50 minutes before Roope Hintz scored in the third period. John Klingberg had the other goal against Lankinen. The 25-year-old goalie is up to 10-4-4 with a 2.72 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 18 starts. The Blackhawks' next two games are Saturday and Monday versus the Panthers -- Lankinen is likely to start at least one of them.