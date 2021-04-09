Lankinen allowed five goals on 34 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Stars.

Lankinen, making his fifth straight start, was unable to keep the Blackhawks in the game. The 25-year-old dropped to 14-11-4 with a 2.77 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 29 games. He's only made five straight appearances twice this year, so the Finn may be due for a rest. The Blackhawks' begin a road trip Saturday in Columbus.