Lankinen allowed five goals on 34 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Stars.
Lankinen, making his fifth straight start, was unable to keep the Blackhawks in the game. The 25-year-old dropped to 14-11-4 with a 2.77 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 29 games. He's only made five straight appearances twice this year, so the Finn may be due for a rest. The Blackhawks' begin a road trip Saturday in Columbus.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Kevin Lankinen: Starting fifth straight•
-
Blackhawks' Kevin Lankinen: Hangs on for win•
-
Blackhawks' Kevin Lankinen: In goal against Dallas•
-
Blackhawks' Kevin Lankinen: Gets no help against Preds•
-
Blackhawks' Kevin Lankinen: Starting in Nashville•
-
Blackhawks' Kevin Lankinen: Heartbreaker loss to Canes•