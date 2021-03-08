Lankinen stopped 33 shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning.

Chicago jumped out to a 3-0 lead a little over three minutes into the second period, but Lankinen couldn't hold Tampa's potent offense, and especially its power play, in check the rest of the way. It's the rookie's first regulation loss since Feb. 19, and on the season Lankinen is 9-4-4 with a 2.76 GAA and .919 save percentage.