Lankinen gave up five goals on 42 shots in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers.

Lankinen let in three goals in a span of 1:06 on the clock, as Aleksander Barkov scored late in the second period, followed by Anthony Duclair and Owen Tippett early in the third. The 26-year-old Lankinen dropped to 16-14-5 with a 3.04 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 36 contests. The road ahead isn't much easier -- the Blackhawks begin a three-game stint at the Hurricanes on Monday.