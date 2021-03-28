Lankinen stopped 31 of 34 shots Saturday in a 3-1 loss to Nashville.

Lankinen was victimized by a defensive-zone turnovers on two of the three Nashville goals, and the Blackhawks were unable to generate much offense in support of their netminder. The rookie stalwart dropped to 12-8-4 with a 2.72 GAA and .920 save percentage, and he's been touched up for three-plus goals in six of his nine starts during the month of March.