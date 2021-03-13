Lankinen will defend the road goal in Saturday's game versus the Panthers, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Lankinen has been solid for the past two weeks, recording a .913 save percentage and a 2-1-1 record. The 25-year-old should be busy Saturday, as the Panthers lead the league with 34.0 shots per game, and they've won four of their last five outings while averaging 4.4 goals per contest.