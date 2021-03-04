Lankinen is slated to start between the pipes in Thursday's home game versus the Lightning, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Lankinen was fantastic in his last start Sunday against Detroit, stopping 44 of 46 shots en route to an easy 7-2 victory. The 25-year-old rookie will try to secure his 10th win of the season in a tough home matchup with a red-hot Tampa Bay team that's won five straight games.