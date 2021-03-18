Lankinen will protect the road goal in Thursday's game against the Lightning, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

After a hot start to his rookie season, Lankinen's in his first rough patch at the top level. The 25-year-old has lost three of his last four starts while contributing an .884 save percentage and a 4.04 GAA. He won't get a chance to catch his breath Thursday, as he'll be squaring off against the league's top offense (3.61 goals per game).