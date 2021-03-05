Lankinen kicked out 31 shots Thursday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Tampa Bay.
Lankinen began the third period with a 2-0 lead, but goals by Anthony Cirelli and Steven Stamkos in the opening three minutes of the frame sent Tampa Bay on its way to an eventual victory. Despite a consistently heavy workload -- only Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck has faced more shots in 2020-21 -- the 25-year-old owns a solid 2.57 GAA and .924 save percentage to go with his 9-3-5 record.
