Lankinen kicked out 31 shots Thursday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Tampa Bay.

Lankinen began the third period with a 2-0 lead, but goals by Anthony Cirelli and Steven Stamkos in the opening three minutes of the frame sent Tampa Bay on its way to an eventual victory. Despite a consistently heavy workload -- only Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck has faced more shots in 2020-21 -- the 25-year-old owns a solid 2.57 GAA and .924 save percentage to go with his 9-3-5 record.