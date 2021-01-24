Lankinen turned aside 25 shots in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Red Wings.

Other than a pair of power-play goals by Tyler Bertuzzi, one on a 5-on-3 early in the second period, Lankinen looked cool and unflappable in the Chicago crease. The 25-year-old rookie's started three straight games, going 2-0-1 with a .909 save percentage, and for now he appears to be the team's top option between the pipes ahead of Malcolm Subban and Collin Delia.