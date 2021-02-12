Lankinen allowed six goals on 43 shots in Thursday's 6-5 loss to Columbus.

Lankinen had produced a save percentage of .926 or better in seven of his last eight starts, but the dam broke against the Blue Jackets, who erased a pair of two-goal deficits and turned the game around by scoring four times in the final period. Lankinen struggled with rebound control at times and was also beaten on a pair of long-range shots. The performance put a dent in his season numbers, dropping his save percentage from .933 to .924 while lifting his GAA from 2.17 to 2.55.