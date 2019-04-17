Lankinen was named to Team Finland's preliminary roster for the IIHF World Championships on Wednesday.

Lankinen likely won't start any games for Finland and may not even make the final roster, but the fact that he was named to the team at all is an encouraging development for his future. Collin Delia will likely join the Blackhawks full time in 2019-20 as Corey Crawford's backup, giving Lankinen a clear path to take over as AHL Rockford's starter.