Lankinen made 23 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over Columbus.1

The Hawks weren't ready to start the game and by the 3:13 mark of the first, the Jackets were up 2-0. A timeout was called and the Hawks pulled their game together -- the Jackets had just one shot on Lankinen in the next 25:27. Lankinen is 2-1 in his last three starts with 10 goals allowed and he's scuffled in his last five. His save percentage is just .891 in that span. Use caution until he rebounds.