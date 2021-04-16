Lankinen allowed three goals on 27 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Red Wings. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Lankinen was unable to hold off the Red Wings' surge over the final two periods of the game. The Finn is 4-4-0 in his last eight starts. He dropped to 16-12-4 with a 2.79 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 32 appearances. The 25-year-old could get a shot at redemption Saturday versus the Red Wings if he makes a ninth straight start.