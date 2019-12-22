Dach scored the game-tying goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-3 comeback win over the Avalanche.

Dach struck just 28 seconds after Patrick Kane brought the Blackhawks within one. The rookie center had gone 16 games without a goal and 15 straight contests without a point entering Saturday. Dach now has six goals, 11 points and 44 shots through 31 appearances. There will be some ups and downs this season with the 18-year-old, but owners in dynasty formats would be wise to stash him on their rosters for the future.