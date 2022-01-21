Dach exited the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Friday, per Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site.
Dach has missed the last three games while in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols. The 21-year-old has averaged 19:34 of ice time -- 2:36 during the man advantage -- and recorded six goals and eight assists over 36 appearances this season.
