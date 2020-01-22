Dach scored a goal and dished an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

Dach got the Blackhawks on the board with a backhand goal in the second period. He later set up Patrick Kane in the third period. After a 12-game dry spell, Dach has three points in his last two games. Hopefully, the 19-year-old will sustain that momentum after the bye week when the Blackhawks visit the Coyotes on Feb. 1.