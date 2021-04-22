Dach tallied two assists and two shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over Nashville.

Dach was right in the middle of Chicago's rally from a 4-1 deficit in the third period, setting up a Vinnie Hinostroza goal that made it 5-4, then assisting on Brandon Hagel's overtime winner. It was the first multi-point showing of the year for the 20-year-old Dach, who has one goal and six assists in 13 games as a sophomore.