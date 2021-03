Dach posted an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Dach set up Dylan Strome's tally just 29 seconds into the second period. The assist was Dach's first point in three games since he returned from a broken wrist. The Blackhawks are likely to be cautious with Dach this year -- the 20-year-old probably won't see much more than middle-six usage, but dynasty managers will want to hold onto the third overall pick from 2019.