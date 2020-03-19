Blackhawks' Kirby Dach: Enjoying solid rookie campaign
Dach has notched eight goals and 23 points while averaging 14:16 of ice time in 64 games this season.
Dach hasn't put up a ton of points this season, but he's adapted to the speed and physicality of the NHL impressively well for a teenager, and the offensive production will come as he matures physically while taking on a larger role over the next few years. The third overall pick from the 2019 draft will be worth a flier in the later rounds of next year's fantasy drafts as a high-upside depth option.
