Dach scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers.

Dach launched a comeback effort for the Blackhawks with his third-period goal. The 20-year-old center has two tallies, eight assists, 26 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in 17 appearances. He's likely to remain in a top-six role to close out the season. Dach has a goal and four helpers in his last five outings.