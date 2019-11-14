Dach scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Dach had an assist on Calvin de Haan's equalizer in the second period. The rookie forward then scored one of his own in the third, which ultimately stood as his first career game-winning goal. Dach has six points in 12 games -- the third-overall pick from the 2019 draft is beginning to find his groove in the NHL.