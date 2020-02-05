Blackhawks' Kirby Dach: Garners assist
Dach managed an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.
The rookie center is on a four-game point streak -- he has a goal and four helpers in that span. For the season, Dach is up to 16 points, 69 shots on goal and an even plus-minus rating in 47 contests. The 19-year-old has worked his way into a top-six role, which could interest fantasy owners in deeper formats.
