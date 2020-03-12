Blackhawks' Kirby Dach: Garners helper in big win
Dach managed an assist in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.
The 19-year-old phenom has compiled eight goals and 15 assists through 64 games, all while averaging 1:34 of power-play ice time as a rookie. Interest in Dach should be limited to deep leagues and dynasty formats, but the former WHL Saskatoon standout requiring only three games in the AHL thus far speaks to his rapid progression.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.