Dach managed an assist in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

The 19-year-old phenom has compiled eight goals and 15 assists through 64 games, all while averaging 1:34 of power-play ice time as a rookie. Interest in Dach should be limited to deep leagues and dynasty formats, but the former WHL Saskatoon standout requiring only three games in the AHL thus far speaks to his rapid progression.