Dach will undergo X-rays after suffering an arm injury in Wednesday's game against Russia at the World Junior Championships, Steven Ellis of The Hockey News reports.

Dach, who is playing for Team Canada, was injured while making a hit in the neutral zone. He appeared to be in pain and immediately went to the locker room. It's unclear exactly what Dach is dealing with, as it could be his wrist or his shoulder. The X-rays should reveal the final verdict; his status for the season opener Jan. 13 is in question.