Blackhawks' Kirby Dach: Heads to Rockford
Dach (concussion) was sent down to AHL Rockford on Saturday for a conditioning stint.
Now healthy after beginning the 2019-20 campaign on IR-NR, Dach will spend up to a week in the minors getting ready for NHL duty. The third overall selection in this past year's draft figures to play a prominent role for the Blackhawks this season and should make his NHL debut relatively soon.
