Dach notched an assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Dach set up Brandon Hagel's third-period tally to help the Blackhawks tie the game at 2-2. After going scoreless in his first two games of the year, Dach has an assist in each of the last two contests. The 20-year-old center should play a key, middle-six role for the Blackhawks down the stretch as they compete for a playoff spot in the Central Division.