Blackhawks' Kirby Dach: Inks entry-level contract

Dach signed his three-year, entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on Monday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Dach, 18, was selected with the third overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Appearing in 62 WHL games last season, the dynamic center scored 25 goals and posted 73 points in junior and will enter his first NHL training camp with a real shot of making Chicago's opening night lineup. From a fantasy perspective, while it may be a bit early to expect the youngster to make an impact, Dach will be in high demand in dynasty formats.