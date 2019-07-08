Blackhawks' Kirby Dach: Inks entry-level contract
Dach signed his three-year, entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on Monday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Dach, 18, was selected with the third overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Appearing in 62 WHL games last season, the dynamic center scored 25 goals and posted 73 points in junior and will enter his first NHL training camp with a real shot of making Chicago's opening night lineup. From a fantasy perspective, while it may be a bit early to expect the youngster to make an impact, Dach will be in high demand in dynasty formats.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...