The Blackhawks will loan Dach to Team Canada for the World Junior Championship, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

The WJC will begin Dec. 26 and will run through Jan. 5, but if the NHL season starts before the tournament wraps up, Dach will be recalled by the Hawks. The 19-year-old pivot had a solid rookie campaign in 2019-20, notching eight goals and 15 assists while averaging 14:16 of ice time in 64 contests.