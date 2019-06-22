Blackhawks' Kirby Dach: Jumps up to third overall at draft

Dach was drafted third overall by the Blackhawks at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Dach is a big (6-foot-4), pass-first pivot with skill, good skating and smarts. Like a lot of big guys, he gets saddled with questions of work ethic and consistency. But that's only because he's only needs to take half the strides of a smaller player to accomplish the same feat. Now, that doesn't mean Dach's a speedster - his skills are faster than his feet. But a good skating coach can help him grow that part of his game. He protects the puck well, is patient with the puck and can find teammates' sticks through a sea of legs. Dach can be a first-line center in the NHL at his peak, a little in the mold of Ryan Getzlaf.