Dach (wrist) was activated from long-term injured reserve and will play in Saturday's game versus the Predators, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Dach broke his wrist just over three months ago, but the 20-year-old has beaten every milestone in his recovery. The 20-year-old likely will skate in the middle six Saturday. Last season, Dach produced 23 points through 64 games.