Dach posted an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Dach helped out on a Vinnie Hinostroza goal in the second period. In his last four games, Dach has provided four helpers. He began the year sidelined by a broken wrist, but the 20-year-old center has been solid since returning on March 27. He's produced nine points, 24 shots on net and a plus-1 rating in 16 contests.