Dach produced an assist in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Lightning.
Dach won a faceoff, and Brandon Hagel beat Andrei Vasilevskiy with a quick shot on the play. The helper was Dach's eighth points in 15 appearances this year. The 20-year-old center has added 24 shots on goal, a minus-1 rating and 10 blocked shots while working in a middle-six role.
