Dach (shoulder) will not travel during the upcoming three-game road trip, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

As expected, Dach will miss at least three more games while dealing with a shoulder issue. The 21-year-old could return as early as April 25 against the Flyers but the team doesn't have a clear timeline at the moment. He's scored 26 points through 70 games this season.