Blackhawks' Kirby Dach: Notches pair of points
Dach registered a goal and an assist in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Flames.
Dach added two shots on goal and two PIM in the contest. The 19-year-old has run streaky of late -- he had a five-game point streak, followed by a three-game drought prior to Saturday's two-point effort. He's at eight goals and 19 points in 52 contests this season.
