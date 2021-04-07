Dach scored a goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Stars.

Dach would have had a helper on a Patrick Kane goal, but that was overturned on a review for offside. Instead, Kane set up Dach a few minutes later to give the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead for real. The 20-year-old center hasn't shown much trouble getting up to speed, with a goal and two helpers in his first six games of the season. Dach centered Kane and Alex DeBrincat on Tuesday -- that trio has a lot of scoring potential if they stick together.