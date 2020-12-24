Dach won't play for team Canada in the World Junior Championship and will miss regular-season action for the Blackhawks after injuring his wrist during an exhibition Wednesday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Dach immediately headed to the locker room clutching his arm after colliding with a Team Russia player at center ice in the third period of Wednesday's contest. The Blackhawks are still evaluating the extent of Dach's injury, but the fact he's already expected to miss NHL action suggests its serious. Further information regarding Dach's condition should surface in the coming days, but for now, virtual managers should plan on sliding him down their draft boards a bit.